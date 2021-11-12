Wintry weather begins Friday morning

A cold low pressure system deepens over Northern Wisconsin, bringing mixed rain and snow showers up to the U.P. late Thursday through Friday morning -- slushy, slippery roads and pavement possible especially during the a.m. commute. The associated cold front enters the Western U.P. Friday afternoon, producing scattered coverage of mixed rain and snow west through east. Friday evening, the transition to full snow showers begins west as cold air continues to filter in to the U.P., leading to lake effect snow episodes over the northern wind belts this weekend. From Saturday through Monday, accumulating snowfall of 2″ or more is possible especially along highland locations.

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow; cooler with southwest winds 5 to 15 mph early then becoming breezy during the late afternoon with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 40

Saturday to Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow over the north wind belts; breezy winds from the north and cold

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and warmer

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; colder

>Highs: 30s

