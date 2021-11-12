Advertisement

Winter clothing exchange runs Friday-Saturday in Marquette

Poster for the event
Poster for the event(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A winter clothing exchange Friday afternoon is giving Marquette residents a chance to stay warm as the temperatures are falling. Inside the First Presbyterian Church in Marquette tables are filled with winter gear and other clothing to either swap or sell.

The event is similar to a mom-to-mom sale, where clothing from one family can be swapped or sold to another. The Event Coordinator says they hope to grow this event every year.

“We just wanted to start small, simple, get this thing rolling and then see this become a fixture in the community, every fall/winter, every spring/summer we’ll have an event so we can gear up our kids for each season and create this sustainable market place,” said Leah Blanchard, Event Coordinator.

The swap & sell continues Saturday as well with more sellers scheduled to be on hand. It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is hosted by a Facebook group called Marquette Littles.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Michigan Department of Natural Resources makes deer hunt regulation changes
Police lights
Some Marquette County officers quitting over frustration from high felony cases; solutions being looked at
The house is completely destroyed.
UPDATE: No one injured after house fire in Iron Mountain
The Lac La Belle Lodge.
Mount Bohemia trademark battle
Police lights
Atlantic mine man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Houghton County

Latest News

The studio and gift shop features crafts from local artists
Iron County craft studio celebrates one year of business
Cookies handed out by the Salvation Army today
The Salvation Army kicks off its fundraising campaign
Little Brothers is located in Hancock.
Little Brothers seeks volunteers
Ladies Night brought many to downtown Houghton for the holiday season deals.
Houghton Ladies Night wraps up