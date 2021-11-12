Winter clothing exchange runs Friday-Saturday in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A winter clothing exchange Friday afternoon is giving Marquette residents a chance to stay warm as the temperatures are falling. Inside the First Presbyterian Church in Marquette tables are filled with winter gear and other clothing to either swap or sell.

The event is similar to a mom-to-mom sale, where clothing from one family can be swapped or sold to another. The Event Coordinator says they hope to grow this event every year.

“We just wanted to start small, simple, get this thing rolling and then see this become a fixture in the community, every fall/winter, every spring/summer we’ll have an event so we can gear up our kids for each season and create this sustainable market place,” said Leah Blanchard, Event Coordinator.

The swap & sell continues Saturday as well with more sellers scheduled to be on hand. It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is hosted by a Facebook group called Marquette Littles.

