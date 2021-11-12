Wildcats take two spots on All-GLIAC Women’s Soccer Squad

BAY CTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Both Caroline Halonen and Isabela Cardoso of Northern Michigan University women’s soccer have been named All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC).

Halonen was named to the First Team while Cardoso was named Honorable Mention. It is the second year in a row that NMU has received multiple All-GLIAC selections.

Midfielder Caroline Halonen, a native of Hartland, Mich., leads the Wildcat team in assists (5) and shots (64) while being tied first in shots on goal (27). She is second for NMU in game-winning goals with two. In the NMU record book, she is now first in career shots (253), third in career assists (17), fourth in career goals (28), tied for sixth in career game-winning goals (4), and holds seventh in career shots on goal (95). This is her third All-GLIAC honor and her second-straight appearance on the First Team.Halonen finished the regular season fifth in the GLIAC in shots (64).Forward Isabela Cardoso earned a spot on the All-GLIAC Honorable Mention Team. The senior’s nine goals lead the Wildcats.

Cardoso also notched a game-winning goal for NMU against the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The Wildcats play in a GLIAC Tournament Semifinal at 5 p.m. this evening against the Lakers of Grand Valley State University.

