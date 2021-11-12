Advertisement

Veteran-made art on display in Calumet

In the top of the Calumet Art Center
Poster for the art gallery.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A veteran-made art display is running in the Calumet Art Center now.

All of the art there is made by local veterans and is for sale.

The exhibit features paintings, photographs, woodworking pieces and other kinds of art.

The exhibit opened Thursday at 6:00 p.m. and will be open every day until Nov. 30.

Artists were able to present whatever work they wanted so there’s no theme to the gallery.

“We are here from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., except on Saturdays we’re here from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.,” said Lori Laurie, vice president of the Calumet Art Center. “It’s all local artists, we have some amazing talent up here.”

The veteran art gallery can be found on the upper level of the Calumet Art Center.

