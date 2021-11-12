A snow showery weekend in the U.P.

Friday evening, the transition to full snow showers begins west as cold polar air continues to filter in to the U.P., leading to lake effect snow episodes over the northern wind belts this weekend. From Saturday through Monday, accumulating snowfall of 4″ or more is possible in some areas, especially along highland locations.

A brief warming trend midweek threatens to melt off the U.P. snowpack, but a return to wintry weather takes hold late Wednesday as a Canadian Prairies cold front passes over the region.

Saturday to Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow over the north wind belts; adjust driving speed as needed on slippery pavement and reduced road visibility; cold with northwest-north winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain then mixed with snow in the evening; warm in the afternoon and breezy

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cold with breezy southwest winds

>Highs: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.