Shortages may impact hunting season

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - In Rapid River, Jack’s Restaurant is known for its breakfasts and it gets busier around hunting season.

The restaurant will be offering “heat and eat” food options for hunters or anyone looking for a quick meal.

“Then they know they can throw it in the oven or we will heat it for them and then dinner is ready and they pick it up on their way home. Lasagnas and pot pies and meatloaves and stuff like that,” said Bobbi Ryan, co-owner of Jack’s Restaurant.

Ryan also says the restaurant needs workers.

“Dishwashers, waitstaff, everything, line cooks. I just actually posted another ad on Facebook,” said Ryan.

Bobbi Ryan says the restaurant has been short-staffed for a while. People looking to apply can come right into the restaurant.

“I do not look at applications online. I feel that people are should come in because you might get another interview, you might get hired on the spot,” said Ryan.

Ryan says there hasn’t been a problem getting food, but the prices have gone up.

“We haven’t read on the menu prices, we’re kind of just trying to ride it out,” said Ryan. In Gladstone, Old Glory Firearms says there is still an ammo shortage.

“Pretty much every caliber, every brand. If you want it, you’re going to have to pay for it if you can even find it,” said Autumn Conroy, co-owner of Old Glory Firearms.

The shortage started in March last year and hasn’t improved.

“I’ve got people looking all over the state of Michigan and Wisconsin for me and we’re just not finding any,” said Conroy.

For hunting season this year, Old Glory Firearms recommends using guns and ammo you’ve had in storage. The ammo shortage is expected to continue into next year.

Hunting season begins Monday, November 15.

