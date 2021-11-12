Advertisement

Shailah’s Flower Garden prepares for Holiday Art Sale

By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Shailah Pelto has been busy making her holiday wreaths for the Holiday Art Sale in Marquette on Saturday. The event will be at the Marquette Regional History Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pelto’s business is on Iron Street in Negaunee. It’s currently a laundromat, called Washtown USA in front. She’s working to turn the back part of the property into a flower shop.

To learn more about Shailah’s Flower Garden click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Michigan Department of Natural Resources makes deer hunt regulation changes
Police lights
Some Marquette County officers quitting over frustration from high felony cases; solutions being looked at
The house is completely destroyed.
UPDATE: No one injured after house fire in Iron Mountain
The school board deliberates during possible action
NVAS board votes to end mask mandate effective November 29
New parent company acquires Escanaba-based brewery

Latest News

Police lights
Atlantic mine man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Houghton County
The Marquette Male Chorus
Marquette Male Chorus presenting concert on Friday
W Genesee Street businesses in Iron River
Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance eyes new businesses with Fast Track Grant Program
Krist Oil sign
Krist Oil partners with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve to back their active-duty employees on Veterans Day