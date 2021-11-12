Shailah’s Flower Garden prepares for Holiday Art Sale

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Shailah Pelto has been busy making her holiday wreaths for the Holiday Art Sale in Marquette on Saturday. The event will be at the Marquette Regional History Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pelto’s business is on Iron Street in Negaunee. It’s currently a laundromat, called Washtown USA in front. She’s working to turn the back part of the property into a flower shop.

To learn more about Shailah’s Flower Garden click here.

