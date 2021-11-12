Advertisement

The Salvation Army kicks off its fundraising campaign

The proceeds go back to the Salvation Army, to fund community-based programs
Cookies handed out by the Salvation Army today
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Today begins the Red Kettle Kickoff collection with the Salvation Army.

The season for giving with the Salvation Army begins today, as the sounds of ringing bells echo throughout Dickinson County. Today, Salvation Army volunteers have started collecting donations for its Red Kettle Drive.

“We are at Super One, Econo Foods, Pat’s of Norway, Northwood’s of Niagara, and True Value in Kingsford,” said Jennifer Witte, Salvation Army Executive Coordinator.

Ringers will be collecting donations from 10 a.m. CT until 8 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday until Christmas Eve. Witte says volunteers were hard to come by last year, and she hopes being present today will encourage sign-ups.

“We desperately need bell ringers. When the kettles are out here, they are people manning them. We don’t have any unmanned kettles,” Witte said.

Witte says there are 1,400 volunteer slots to fill between now and Christmas time. The Salvation Army says every penny counts.

“We sustain all year on our kettle. We have a food pantry, we do utility assistance, prescriptions, it’s a variety of services that we offer,” Witte said.

Witte says the Red Kettle Drive takes an army, and she is extremely hands-on.

“We’re boots on the ground. We are definitely out there. That’s our slogan for this year and we need to be out here,” Witte said.

Bell ringing took place outside of Walmart in Iron Mountain today. The Salvation Army was handing out free cookies, donuts, and hand warmers to shoppers.

If you are interested in volunteering to ring bells, you can call (906) 239-6824 to sign-up.

