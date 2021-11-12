Advertisement

President of OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group retires

Vice President of Operations, Kelly Jefferson, has been named interim president.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF Healthcare St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group announced Friday that Dave Lord, president, has resigned-- effective January 7, 2022.

Kelly Jefferson, vice president of operations, has been named interim president during the transition.

Lord joined OSF HealthCare in 1996. He served within the IT division for eight years, was Vice President of Operations for nine years, and was named president in 2013.

“I had the opportunity and privilege to serve the community where I grew up while living out the Mission of our Sisters,” he said.

OSF said some key accomplishments of OSF under Lord’s leadership included: securing support to enable the design, construction, and operation of the John & Melissa Besse Physical Rehabilitation & Wellness Center on the OSF St. Francis campus; collaborating with a local developer to design and construct a replacement OSF Medical Group clinic in Gladstone; leading the establishment of a master facility plan in collaboration with Ministry Services, and more.

Lord said he looks forward to spending more time with family and participating in activities in the Upper Peninsula.

