NMU Board of Trustees gives final approval on faculty union’s five-year contract

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The wait is finally over for Northern Michigan University’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors.

“We believe that the agreement signed today serves the collective interests of NMU faculty, the university and our students, and will allow us to work together on the exciting initiatives that lie ahead,” said Tami Seavoy, Chair of NMU’s Board of Trustees.

After months of negotiations between the faculty union and the administration, the Board of Trustees unanimously gave the final approval on a contract during a special meeting this morning.

A previous tentative contract agreement was rejected in September and a solidarity march led by NMU’s Students Supporting Professors group in October.

“This agreement represents, among other things, significant increases in salaries over a five-year period and hands a significant investment in our faculty,” stated the board’s Vice Chair, Stephen Young. “One which we are happy to make.”

On the night of November 8th, the union agreed to the deal that goes until June 30, 2026. It encompasses faculty teaching over 12 credits receiving pre-pandemic pay, as well as pay raises for all faculty.

‘For the individual Professional Development Funds that full-time faculty receive to engage in scholarship and professional development,” said Associate provost Dr. Dale Kapla, “we were able to get them back up to 2019 levels by year three of this agreement.”

In a statement to TV6, NMU Faculty Union Chief Negotiator Dr. Lesley Putman said the following:

“NMU-AAUP would again like to thank the students, members of the community, and other union members in Marquette County who supported us through one of the most distressing faculty contract negotiations in NMU history.”

The contract is retroactive to July 1st when the old agreement expired.

