Negaunee City Manager gives Senior Center project update

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Senior Center has completed a large part of their renovation.

Completed updates include a new sign, new siding and a stone detail surrounding the building.

Remaining projects include some indoor updates to the kitchen, restrooms and office areas.

City Manager Nate Heffron, is especially excited about the new improvements.

Heffron said, “When I first got out of college with my bachelor’s degree, my wife and I were globetrotting around the upper peninsula and we drove through Negaunee. I saw the senior center and I said if I were to become the city manager of this community, which was just a joke, the first thing I would do is paint that building a different color.”

Now, Heffron is seeing his vision realized.

“Well now here I am, the city manager of this community and fortunately we were able to find some grants to invest in our wonderful senior center and to spruce it up a bit,” he said.

The date of completion is still unknown but they are hoping to finish everything by the end of 2021.

Once the project is done, they want to open the center to the public within COVID safety limitations.

For more updates make sure to visit https://www.uppermichiganssource.com

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.