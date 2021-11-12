Advertisement

Mount Bohemia trademark battle

The ski resort Mount Bohemia has asked several Keweenaw businesses to stop using its name on merchandise
The Lac La Belle Lodge.
The Lac La Belle Lodge.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve gone shopping in the Keweenaw in the past – you might’ve noticed retailers selling products that say Mount Bohemia or have graphics of the mountain.

However, the Mount Bohemia Ski Resort is trying to stop other businesses from using the name.

“Shops in the area selling products that have Mount Bohemia’s name on it,” said Vern Barber, general manager at Mount Bohemia. “Mount Bohemia owns the rights to Mount Bohemia, it’s a trademark.”

On the other side of the mountain, the Lac La Belle Lodge does not agree.

The owners of the lodge, along with other Keweenaw businesses, received a cease and desist letter from the resort to stop selling merch with the words “Mount Bohemia.”

“Not quite sure why it took 20 years for them to trademark and just trademark the name,” said Lac La Belle Lodge Co-Owner, Troy Westcott. Westcott owns the lodge with his wife, Cathy.

“We could sell out our stock and what we had left, but then by November we would have to destroy the rest,” added Westcott.

In early 2020, Mount Bohemia filed four trademark applications.

The trademarks cover its logo and stickers, sweatshirts, t-shirts, baseball caps and hats with the words Mount Bohemia.

A major question in the case is – can you trademark a mountain? Or, can you just trademark the name of your ski resort?

Mount Bohemia owns a portion of the land it uses. The resort leases the rest of the space it uses.

On a map, Mount Bohemia shows up as a physical peak, too.

“We feel it’s a geologic structure that’s been here forever,” said Westcott. “We have not used the Mount Bohemia Ski Resort logo, nor have we depicted any clothing or merchandise that says Mount Bohemia Ski Resort on it.”

Mount Bohemia says other businesses chose to comply with its demand to cease and desist.

However, Lac La Belle Lodge, which shares views of the Mountain from its cabins, hasn’t stopped selling its Mount Bohemia products.

It now faces a lawsuit.

“This is of course to protect our image, our reputation and our investment,” said Barber. “For this to go away, obviously, the very first thing would be for businesses to stop using the name Mount Bohemia.”

Westcott adds that he hopes to come to a conclusion soon as well.

“This has been very nerve-racking for Cathy and I,” said Westcott.

Both sides are scheduled to meet in federal court on Dec. 21 for a settlement conference.

We will provide updates on this case as it continues.

The Lac La Belle owners add they appreciate everyone who has supported their online fundraiser to cover legal costs.

