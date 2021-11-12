Advertisement

MISSING: 16-year-old from Ewen

Images of missing teen Ben Wolfe
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EWEN, Mich. (WLUC) - A teenager from Ewen is missing according to family members.

16-year-old Ben Wolfe was last seen by his family on October 23, 2021. He is 5′6 and currently has a shaved head.

He is believed to be in the Negaunee/Palmer/Gwinn area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact local law enforcement or his family.

Tom Wolfe: 906-287-0834

Dawn Arbelius 906-988-2741

