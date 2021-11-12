MISSING: 16-year-old from Ewen

EWEN, Mich. (WLUC) - A teenager from Ewen is missing according to family members.

16-year-old Ben Wolfe was last seen by his family on October 23, 2021. He is 5′6 and currently has a shaved head.

He is believed to be in the Negaunee/Palmer/Gwinn area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact local law enforcement or his family.

Tom Wolfe: 906-287-0834

Dawn Arbelius 906-988-2741

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.