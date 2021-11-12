Michigan Tech signs eight Women’s Soccer recruits

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Eight student-athletes have signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Michigan Tech soccer team for the fall of 2022, announced head coach Turk Ozturk on Thursday. This year’s incoming 2022 class includes players from four different states, including Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, and Oregon. These eight student-athletes add plenty of talent and versatility to an already impressive roster. These players are multidimensional with their ability to play multiple positions across the defensive line, midfield, and attacking. The Huskies are proud of our 2022 class recruits, consisting of two goalkeepers, two center backs, two midfielders, and two forwards, and welcome them to Michigan Tech and the GLIAC!

Katie Jude | GK | Bexley, OH

Coming to us from Bexley, Ohio is goalkeeper Katie Jude. Katie plays on a very competitive club team, Barcelona United, where she has owned her goalkeeper position. Katie has a big presence in goal and is great in the air which is instrumental when competing in the GLIAC. Katie is technical with an ability to build out of the back, and is capable of long distributions with her punts and throws. We are thrilled to have Katie join our team, and we look forward to four great years as a Husky.

Jude on choosing MTU: “I chose Michigan Tech because I thought it would be a great fit academically and athletically and it gives me the opportunity to win championships.”

Brianna Barrows | GK | Oxford, MI

From downstate Michigan, Brianna Barrows provides goalkeeper versatility with her quick feet and agility on the line, as well as her ability to come off the line and model a field player. We look forward to leveraging her mobility which will provide us with options when playing teams who have quick forwards or play direct. We are so excited to welcome Bri into our program as we finalize our goalkeeper class for 2022.

“Barrows on choosing MTU: “I chose Michigan Tech because it has everything I want in a University.The engineering degree and the soccer program fit me perfectly, and I’m excited to attend next fall.”

Olivia Gette | CB | North Oaks, MN

Olivia Gette is one of two center backs from our 2022 recruiting class who we are welcoming to Michigan Tech University. Olivia hails from the Twin Cities in Minnesota and currently plays for the Girls Academy Salvo SC. We will rely on Olivia’s soccer IQ, technical ability and composure to support our program’s shifts in styles of play which will create more execution options. We look forward to Olivia joining the Huskies and can’t wait to leverage her many talents.

Gette on choosing MTU: “I chose Michigan Tech because it has great engineering and computer science programs as well as a tight knit soccer community and the environment is a good fit for me.”

Clara Murchison | CB/HM | Portland, OR

Clara is the second center back and comes to us all the way from the west coast in Portland, Oregon. Playing on a very competitive and successful ECNL (elite club nationals league) team, Clara brings speed, physicality and technical ability that transforms her across multiple positions, including center back, holding mid to an outside back. We welcome Clara to the Husky family and look forward to her impact in the GLIAC.

Murchison on choosing MTU: “I wanted to play for a successful soccer program, challenge myself academically and athletically, and have a team that supports these goals, making MTU the right choice for me.”

Alyvia Sanom | M/F | Berkley, MI

Alyvia is a midfielder and forward from downstate Michigan, Alyvia Sanom adds a tremendous amount of creativity in the Husky attack. Alyvia’s ability to expose defensive weaknesses, makes her a huge threat in the attacking third. She has great vision and is a natural playmaker who creates scoring opportunities in transition and when playing direct. The Huskies are thrilled to welcome Alyvia to the Michigan Tech women’s soccer program.

Alyvia Sanom on choosing MTU: “I chose Michigan Tech because it provides me opportunities to succeed as a person, student, and athlete.”

Makenna Sanom | M/F | Berkley, MI

Makenna Sanom brings significant versatility to the team with her ability to excel in multiple positions, including center midfield, center forward, and outside mid. Also coming from downstate Michigan, Makenna’s ability to quickly read the game and make on-the-fly adjustments is an asset and will bring tremendous advantage. Makenna is technical, has strong soccer intelligence, and her strengths will immediately add value to the Husky program at Michigan Tech.

Makenna Sanom on choosing MTU: “I chose Michigan Tech because I believe this University will help me cultivate my athletic and academic goals.”

Taylor Noble | F | Boyne City, MI

Taylor joins the Huskies from Boyne City, Michigan. As a transfer from Muskegon Community College, we will rely on her experience and poise to help lead the team in the GLIAC. Her dynamic play, mixed with her goal scoring ability makes her an extreme threat as a powerful forward. We welcome Taylor to Husky Nation and look forward to her many contributions and successes.

Taylor Noble on choosing MTU: “I chose Michigan Tech because l love the outdoors and I will be competing on the Women’s Soccer team. Michigan Tech offers the degree that I wish to pursue and the Women’s Soccer team takes great pride in their grades which matches what I’ve been looking for. I’m very excited to join the Husky family next year!”

Jordan Noble | F | Boyne City, MI

Jordan joins a talented 2022 Husky class as a triple threat forward, midfielder and winger. As a transfer student from Muskegon Community College, we will rely on Jordan’s experience, composure and immediate impact in the GLIAC. Jordan’s ability as a goal scorer makes her dangerous to opponents as she is an extreme threat anytime she is in and around the 18. We welcome Jordan to the Michigan Tech family and look forward to her impact as a Husky.

Jordan Noble on choosing MTU: “My reason for choosing Michigan Tech is because I want to continue my soccer career at a highly competitive and sought after school. I also love the outdoors and snow which Michigan Tech is known for!”

