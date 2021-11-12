Michigan Tech gets five players on All-GLIAC Women’s Soccer Team

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team had five players earn Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference recognition, announced by the conference office on Friday. Grace Shaw, Stephanie Yeager, Erika Gabriel, and Molly Bolang were all named All-GLIAC Second Team. Alicia Shatrau also earned Honorable Mention.

Grace Shaw, a senior forward from Green Bay, Wisconsin, earned second-team honors for the second consecutive season and third time in her career. She led the Huskies with 11 goals, 24 points, and seven game-winning goals. She finished fourth in the GLIAC in goals and tied for first in game-winners.

Stephanie Yeager, a senior midfielder from New Boston, Michigan, finished third on the team with five goals, led the team with eight assists, and finished second with 18 points. Yeager served as one of the top threats in the GLIAC on corner kicks. She also finished the season with three game-winning goals.

Molly Bolang, a sophomore defender from Pinckney, Michigan, was a critical component on the Huskies back line this season. Bolang started every game for the Huskies this season and played a big role in the ten shutouts recorded by the Black and Gold in the 2021 campaign.

Erika Gabriel, a senior goalkeeper from Grandville, Michigan, played 13 games in net for the Huskies with 12 starts. Gabriel recorded six shutouts as well as six goals allowed (second in the GLIAC), a 0.58 goals-against average (second in the GLIAC), and a .829 save percentage, good for fourth in the conference.

Alicia Shatrau, a senior defender from Brighton, Michigan, started all but one game for the Huskies and was another key contributor to the Huskies defensive success this season. She recorded an assist in a 2-1 victory over Parkside on Oct. 10.

Michigan Tech soccer finished the 2021 season 12-7 overall and 9-5 in the GLIAC, good for fourth place in the conference. The Huskies hosted a GLIAC quarterfinals game for the first time since 2018, but fell 2-1 to Northern Michigan.

