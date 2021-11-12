Advertisement

MI Internet Company to sponsor UPAWS adoptions starting next week

The company will pay for $1,500 in adoption fees beginning on November 15th
People can adopt pets for free beginning November 15th, with the sponsorship cap at $1,500
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter will soon start a limited time offer.

Beginning November 15th, Negaunee’s MI Internet Company will be donating a total of $1,500 to UPAWS to cover adoption fees. This generous act means many animal lovers who want to adopt a pet can soon do so for free.

Each household will be limited to one free sponsored pet. Animals range from cats and dogs to rabbits and guinea pigs.

“If you’ve been thinking of an animal to add to your life, you could save the adoption fee and then put some money aside for extra goodies for the pet or put some money aside for vet care,” said Ann Brownell, UPAWS’s Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator.

The MI Internet Company sponsorship will end once the $1,500 donation is met.

To find out what animals are up for adoption, visit upaws.org, call (906) 475-6661, or email at info@upaws.org.

