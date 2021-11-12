Advertisement

Marquette Male Chorus presenting concert on Friday

Messiah Lutheran Church hosts concert for chorus
The Marquette Male Chorus
The Marquette Male Chorus(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Marquette Male Chorus will be presenting one of their annual concerts tomorrow, Friday November 12.

The concert will be held at the Messiah Lutheran Church at 7:30 pm. It is open to the public and donations ranging from $5 to $10 are requested at the door. Masks are required and will be provided if you do not have one.

The Chorus will be presenting music from The Beatle’s, featuring popular songs such as “Yesterday” and “I Will.”

Artistic Director Wayne Hanmer says “the majority of the music is just so wonderful, and so sing-able.  I hope that everybody comes and enjoys listening and by the end of the concert possibly walking out and singing all this great music all over again.”

The chorus member were busy practicing for the concert tonight and are looking forward to the upcoming crowd of younger people who are interested in the music they are presenting.

