Little Brothers seeks volunteers

The elderly friends service needs your help
Little Brothers is located in Hancock.
Little Brothers is located in Hancock.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly in Hancock is seeking volunteers to help prepare its free Thanksgiving meals this year.

Some older residents are homebound in the Copper Country. That means many of them will spend Thanksgiving alone.

Little Brothers delivers meals directly to their doors to make sure they’re taken care of.

The organization is looking for about 80 volunteers and there are plenty of ways to help.

“That includes cooking, the dining room setup which is like the meal bagging setup,” said Sarah Hoffman, LBFE program director. “The meal delivery drivers and then clean up crew.”

To get involved, click here.

