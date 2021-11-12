Krist Oil partners with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve to back their active-duty employees on Veterans Day

CASPIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. employees in our armed services were honored by their employer this Veterans Day.

Some active members in our country’s armed forces still have full-time jobs, and for members of the National Guard and Reserve, there is no telling when they’ll get the call to action. “Our service members sacrifice a lot to leave their family once a month and two weeks a year,” Adam Valeski, soldier and family readiness specialist, Michigan National Guard, says.

Making sure guardspeople’s careers are safe while they’re away is important. That’s where Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve comes in. “If there’s ever a conflict between our Guard and Reserve and their employers, we’re there to help out free of charge,” Pamela Basal, U.P. chair, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, says.

Krist Oil is pledging to back its active-duty employees. Basal sees this as a huge win for U.P. veterans. “When our soldiers are overseas, and they’re out there defending our country, the last thing they need to do is worry about their jobs at home,” Basal says.

In line with Basal and the ESGR’s belief, Krist signed statements of support for its National Guard workers at the Iron County Historical Museum today. “It’s a pledge that says not only are they here to help support the USERRA law, which is the law that governs our guard and reserve taking time off of their work, but to hire our guard and reserve,” Basal added.

Basal encourages other businesses to sign statements of support with the EGSR for their employees serving in the U.S. Military. “They’re on time, they’re ready for work, their leadership abilities, it’s all part of who they are and they bring all of that back to your company as well,” Basal says of not only National Guard and Reserve veterans, but all armed service veterans.

If your business is interested in supporting its Guard and Reserve employees, visit the ESGR’s statement of support page. You can also email U.P. Chair Pamela Basal. For employment opportunities for veterans, visit the Michigan National Guard’s Facebook page.

