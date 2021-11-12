Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance eyes new businesses with Fast Track Grant Program

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A new grant program wants to bring business to Iron County.

The Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance is offering $2,500 to start-ups that will complement existing companies in the region. As part of their Fast Track Grant Program, the alliance will select companies based on their business plan and type. Managing Director Mark Bromley says he hopes the program will kick-start the county’s economy.

“We’re hopeful that this grant will entice people to try to open a business here in Iron County,” Bromley says. “We support our existing businesses, we welcome new businesses and we have the tools and resources to support them.”

For more information on how your business can apply for a grant, visit the Iron County website.

