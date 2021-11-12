Iron County craft studio celebrates one year of business

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - One Iron County craft studio is hosting a customer appreciation open house. Twisted Twig in Crystal Falls is celebrating one year of business in style.

Customers were treated to snacks and wine as they shopped. The store had live music and dozens of homemade crafts from local vendors. The owners say this event celebrates the struggles of the last year and will start year two on the right foot.

“We couldn’t do a grand opening; we couldn’t do a reception or anything. So, this marking one year, we wanted to thank the community. Instead of calling it a Christmas open house or having a big sale, we wanted to call it a thank you,” said Kathy Carlson, Twisted Twig Co-owner.

The owners say in the future they hope to add coffee to the store’s offering soon. The reception is open until 7 p.m. CT Friday night.

