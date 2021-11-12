Advertisement

Houghton Ladies Night wraps up

The two-day shopping spree ends Friday
Ladies Night brought many to downtown Houghton for the holiday season deals.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Products flew off shelves on Friday in Houghton for the second and last day of Ladies Night.

Stores like Chickadees had steady streams of customers seeking deals for their holiday shopping.

“Everything in the store,” said Micki Sliva, owner of Chickadees. “We just have a big range of items for everyone.”

Sliva says Chickadees had 50% off certain items like scarves, hats and socks.

For the more outdoorsy shoppers, Downwind Sports had up to 20% off its apparel.

“Yesterday we started at about noon and it was pretty steady all day,” said Arnie Ronis, Downwind Sports co-owner. “We had a fair amount of gals that came through, looking to get a jump start on the holiday shopping and whatnot.”

One shopper, Cami Daavettila, says she and her friends grabbed some coffee before taking a crack at their Christmas lists.

“There was a few things on my list, I got some totes from Swift Hardware,” said Daavettile. “That’s a good Christmas gift.”

The two-day Ladies Night in Houghton appeared to draw a large crowd for both days.

Customers were going in and out of stores, shopping local and buying U.P.

MTU Student Abbie Bethune got a special shopping visit from her mom Andrea Bethune and friend Rebecca Champney.

“We just went to Rythm, and we’re about to go to Grace & Gather,” said Abbie Bethune.

She got a little pre-Christmas present at Rythm, so,” added Andrea Bethune.

Customers and businesses seemed to agree that two days of shopping are better than one.

“Our customers are really happy to get the deals without the big lines,” said Sliva.

“We found some good deals, and it’s always friendly,” said Andrea Bethune.

“Beautiful weather today, it’s sunny,” said Champney.

Ladies Night ends in Houghton Friday at 8:00 p.m.

