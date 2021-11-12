Gogebic County Sheriff announces retirement

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Pete Matonich, the Gogebic County Sheriff, announced his retirement Friday.

According to Matonich, his last day will be December 31, 2021.

Matonich has been with the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 35 years and has been the Sheriff for 11 years.

In a press release he said, “I want to thank the citizens of this great county for all of your support given to me over the years. My job was made easier by having such a professional and dedicated staff, along with continued support from the County Board of Commissioners. I am forever grateful to my wife and family for standing with me through it all.

While I look forward to enjoying my retirement, I know I will miss the communities I serve, the progress we have achieved, and the friends I have made.”

