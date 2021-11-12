Fun Run for first grader with cancer

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - St. John Paul II Academy invites the school and the community to join in a Fun Run for a first grader battling cancer.

It’s a free event to support Miles, the first grader. The school wanted to give Miles a visual of all the people that care for him.

It starts at ten in the morning, local time, Saturday and is about a three-mile round trip.

Donation buckets will be set up for those who wish to help Miles’ family.

“We also had our students make some of these, the orange hands and when they walk past, they can [waves], you know? Afterward, they’ll take these home where they can put them as a visual reminder to pray for Miles, to pray for his family,” said Kristi Peanosky, office secretary at St. John Paul II Academy.

Miles was diagnosed with leukemia in October. Monetary donations will help the family with doctor visits and travel expenses.

