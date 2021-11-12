Advertisement

Fucale earns shut out in debut as Capitals blank Red Wings

Two quick first period goals enough for Washington
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Zach Fucale became the first goaltender in Capitals history to post a shutout in his NHL debut, stopping 21 shots as Washington beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0. Dmitry Orlov and Lars Eller scored 10 seconds apart in the first period as the Capitals ended Detroit’s three-game win streak. The 26-year-old Fucale was picked by Montreal in the second round of the 2013 draft. He was 3-0-2 this season for Hershey before the Capitals called him up this week from the American Hockey League.

