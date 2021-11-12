Advertisement

Blanket Bash looking for blanket donations

Blanket Bash in Marquette County
Blanket Bash in Marquette County(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Friends of Ore Dock Bot-Eco are back again looking for blankets to give to those less fortunate.

This is the second year of the ‘Blanket Bash’ and the organization has teamed up with the Salvation Army to distribute new or lightly used toddler to queen sized blankets.

“Blankets are something that everyone needs, everybody gets assistance from food, heat, coats, and gloves but blankets are something that’s not thought of.” Executive Board Member Nancy Peterson said.

There are a total of 6 drop-off locations across Marquette county:

Travel Marquette – Marquette, 117 W Washington (M-F 9 -5)

GEI Consultants – Marquette, 109 W Baraga Ave, Suite D (24/7)

Flower Works – Marquette, 1007 N Third St (M-F 8:30-6, Sat. 8:30-4)

First Bank – Marquette, 1502 W Washington (M-F 8:30-5)

First Bank – Ishpeming, 743 Palms Ave (M-F 8:30-5)

Lake Superior Smokehouse Brewpub – Harvey, 200 W Main St (Tue-Thu 11-9; F 11-10)

