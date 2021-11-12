Advertisement

Atlantic mine man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Houghton County

Police lights
Police lights(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -An Atlantic mine man is in the hospital after a rollover crash involving one vehicle.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened last night just before 10:00 p.m last night on Bootjack Road just north of Bluewater Drive in Torch Lake Township.

The driver, a 50-year-old man, was brought to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital and then transferred to UPHS-Marquette for his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

