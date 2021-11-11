Advertisement

West End Health Foundation grants $30,000 to local groups

(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Tonight, the West End Health Foundation awarding $30,000 in grant funding to local groups.

It Occurred during the business after hours hosted by the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce.

The recipients included Cancer care of Marquette County, Feeding America of Western Michigan, Alzheimer’s association, Courage Incorporated, UP Luge Club, Superior Shores Systems, Girl Scouts, YMCA of Marquette County and Iron Range Hockey Association.

“Tonight we’re going to provide funding for different programs whether they’re outdoor activities that we are going to be supporting or for folks with disabilities or at the same time doing programs that have to do with mental health as well as physical activities,” says Doug Russell, West End Health Foundation Manager.

The West End Health Foundation has two fundraisers a year; one in the spring and the other in fall.

