Veterans Day observed across Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans Day! It is a time where we hear the sound of Taps and appreciate all of those who sacrificed so much to defend America.

Among the ceremonies in Marquette County on Thursday was one at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette.

“Every veteran in here is high esteemed to everybody in the area,” said Vietnam War Veteran Charlie Hawes. “We honor them, truly.”

Northern Michigan University’s ROTC Color Guard presented the nation’s colors, and there were musical performances of America the Beautiful and Amazing Grace. There was also an appearance by the Marquette County and Michigan Veteran of the Year, Tracey Tippett.

Hawes says no veteran should be forgotten.

“Mostly, it’s the veterans that are here,” he said. “That’s what makes this {ceremony} so special. You’re not forgotten, and to our future veterans, we won’t forget you, either.”

At Negaunee Middle School, the student body gathered for the 4th annual Veterans Day Assembly. The motive was for students to learn about sacrifices soldiers have made.

“This is one of those opportunities where we can apply all of the lessons and things we do in the classroom to the real world,” said Principal Mike McCollum.

Everyone shared a powerful moment by showing pictures of loved ones and community members who were in the military. The students were also told a couple of stories by guest speakers, including U.S. Army Veteran Eric Martin.

“My message today was what it takes to transition from a civilian to a veteran, the changes that take place, and how the children are changing as well,” Martin stated

Thursday’s ceremonies conveyed the same message to veterans everywhere: “Thank you.”

