The UPside - November 8, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the members of the Marquette County Quilters’ Association.

The association takes their love of quilting and shares it with the community. The group creates quilts and donates them to organizations that can use them.

This year they made around 30 quilts for bay Cliff Health camp, 20-30 quilts for Trillium House, 30 lap quilts for the residents at the Marquette County Medical Care facility, 20 quilts for Room at the Inn, and quilts for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Learn more in the video above.

