UPPCO reports power outages in Keweenaw County

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - UPPCO reports 860 of its customers are without electricity in Keweenaw County as of 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

The utility’s outage map showed the outages include Eagle Harbor and Copper Harbor. UPPCO also reported other scattered outages outside of Keweenaw County.

A wind advisory is in effect for the county until 7:00 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service predicted southeast winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph through the afternoon.

UPPCO has not yet announced an exact cause for the outage or an estimated time of restoration, however, photos from Eagle Harbor show UPPCO crews working on repairs.

