Two NMU Athletes to participate in Pan-Am Games

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University National Training Site weightlifting athlete Ryland Shriver and Greco-Roman wrestler Dominic Damon have been selected by their national governing bodies to compete at the inaugural Pan American Games Nov. 26- Dec. 5 in Cali, Columbia. Both athletes were chosen based on past performances and will be competing in their third international event of the year.

Shriver began his international competition this year at the Junior World Championships May 23-31 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He finished eighth in the 102 kg. category with a total of 320 kg. He most recently earned three pieces of hardware at the Pan American Championships held July 9-15 in Manizales, Columbia. The NMU freshman took home a gold with his 326 kg. total. He also earned gold in the clean and jerk with a lift of 185 kg, as well as a silver in the snatch with a lift of 141 kg.

Damon secured his spot on the team after winning the Junior World Team Trials held May 1-2 in Coralville, Iowa. In that event, he outscored his opponents 42-14 in the 67 kg. class, earning him a spot on the Junior World Team.Damon finished in 24th place at the Junior World Championships August 16-22 in Ufa, Russia. He then attended the senior-level Thor Masters in Nykobing Falster, Denmark, Sept. 17-18, where he just missed the podium, finishing in fifth place.

The Junior Pan American Games will showcase the world’s best athletes, age 23 and younger, competing in 39 sports disciplines.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.