Tech women’s basketball signs Soraya Timms

MTU women adding to future with East Lansing product.
(WLUC)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech women’s basketball has announced Soraya Timms has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Huskies as a freshman for the 2022-23 season. Timms is a point guard/shooting guard from East Lansing, Michigan, and plays for the East Lansing High School Trojans. She intends to major in General Engineering at Michigan Tech.

“Soraya is a great person who takes her academics very seriously,” said Huskies head coach Sam Clayton. “She’s also a skilled, smart point guard who makes really good decisions in transition. She’ll fit right into our system on and off the floor with her character and work ethic. We’re very excited to get her in a Husky uniform soon.”

Timms is an accomplished high school athlete with numerous accolades including All-State Honorable Mention (x3), All-Area (x3), and All-Conference (x3). As a junior, she averaged 10 points per game along with eight assists and six rebounds. Timms averaged eight points, five assists, and four rebounds as a sophomore and four points, two assists, and three rebounds as a freshman. She also helped her team to three District Championships, three Capital Area Athletic Conference Championships, and three Regional Championships.

In February 2020, Timms established a new school record for 3-point baskets in a single game when she made nine in a victory over two-time defending Michigan state champion Heritage High School.

The Huskies currently have six players on the roster from the state of Michigan.

Michigan Tech women’s basketball begins the 2021-22 regular season Saturday, November 13 at 11 a.m. against Lewis University in Marquette, Michigan.

