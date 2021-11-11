Advertisement

System moves in with strong winds & rain

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
An area of low pressure is lifting north into western Lake Superior today. Strong winds will continue to gust out of the southeast up to 50mph in the Keweenaw and in the east where Wind Advisories are in effect. Look out for toppled items on roadways, downed trees/branches, sporadic power outages, large waves along the Great Lakes, and lakeshore flooding! By this afternoon another swath of moderate to heavy rain moves in from the southwest. Tomorrow we start with light scattered rain, but precip transitions slowly by the evening to snow, especially in the west. Lake effect snow is ahead for the weekend. It looks like we could have a few predominant bands develop.

Today: Windy and rainy

>Highs: Upper 40s west, around 50° elsewhere

Friday: Sct. showers in the east, mix west

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s west, low 40s east

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow along north wind belts

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid-30s east

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow along north wind belts

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid-30s east

Monday: Morning light snow and tapering off

>Highs: Mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool

>Highs: Upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers

>Highs: Low 40s

