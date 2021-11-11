Advertisement

Salvation Army of Marquette County hosts first tree decorating contest

Salvation Army
Salvation Army
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Staff from 10 local businesses decorated trees for the Salvation Army of Marquette County display on Thursday in the Westwood Mall.

The businesses will compete for fan favorite Christmas tree. It will take 3 days to set up the trees and the contest will run all throughout the rest of November.

The fan favorite tree will earn bragging rights and all the proceeds will go to the Salvation Army of Marquette County.

Voting can be done in person at the Westwood Mall or online at www.bidpal.net/christmastree2021.

At the end of the contest all 10 trees will be donated to shelters and local families.

The 10 businesses competing are Incredible Bank, NMU College Republicans, Carson Interiors, Sister’s Hair Salon, State Farm, SWICK Home Services, Thrivent, UPHS, North Iron Church, and Campfire Coffee.

The public is welcome to come and enjoy the decorated trees. Visitors are encouraged to take Christmas photos and donate to the Salvation Army of Marquette County. In the future, if any business wants to partake in the contest, contact the Salvation Army of Marquette County to participate.

