Ryan Report - November 7, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan talks about state redistricting, specifically in Upper Michigan, in regards to elections. He is joined via video conference by InvestUP CEO Marty Fittante.

Thirteen people were chosen to make up Michigan’s redistricting commission, with no representatives from the U.P. Redistricting happens every 10 years, once the U.S. Census is completed.

In Parts 2 and 3, Fittante joins Ryan to discuss the process and how the 2020 Census results look for the U.P. In Part 4, Ryan shares his thoughts on gerrymandering.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

