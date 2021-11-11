Preserving venison after harvesting

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - With firearm rifle season starting next week. the MSU Extension shared the three main ways to preserve venison after it’s harvested.

“We recommend preserving it by freezing, dehydrating or canning it,” said Stephanie Ostrenga Sprague, MSU Extension Educator.

No matter how you preserve your deer, it’s something the whole family can get in on. “

Even with canning, filling the jars, measuring headspace, monitoring the pressure canner. It has to be pressure canned, it’s a low acid food,” said Stephanie Ostrenga Sprague.

Using a pressure gauge or a weighted gauge, canning requires the can to be under a certain amount of pressure over a period of time. That pressure amount varies depending on your altitude.

Freezing venison is also popular. It’s generally cheaper than canning but can require more prep work.

“You still have to prop the meat and maybe cut it up depending on what you’re going to use it for. If it’s two or steaks and put it into the freezer-safe packaging,” said Stephanie Ostrenga Sprague.

If you don’t have freezer-safe bags, The MSU Extension says you can double up on regular storages bags.

“Just make sure you’re trying to get all the air out of that container so that way the meat is not exposed to air and potentially getting freezer burnt,” said Stephanie Ostrenga Sprague.

You can also preserve venison by drying it out to make jerky. Set your oven to 140-degrees to avoid cooking the meat. If it cooks, it can spoil quickly. To learn more about preserving your venison, click here.

If you have any questions about food expiration dates or preserving food at home, call the MSU Extention Food Safety Hotline at 877-643-9882. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from nine a.m. until five p.m.

