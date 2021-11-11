Advertisement

Omega House in Houghton raises new flag

Replacing a U.S. flag
When a new flag is raised, it is supposed to be raised quickly.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On this Veterans Day Omega House in Houghton got a new U.S. flag.

To perform the replacement, Marine Corps Veteran Kenneth McKay Jr. came to lend a hand.

“We’re sure that the old flag is unserviceable, needs to be rendered, and given service over,” said McKay. “Then, we run up the new one with honors.”

Maintaining a proper U.S. flag is just one of the ways Omega House honors its veterans.

“Omega House on average will take over 50 new residents a year,” said Omega House Executive Director Michael Lutz. “A third of those are veterans.”

Omega House is a level three veterans partner. Which, means it works closely with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans who come to Omega House receive extra accommodations.

“We honor them with a miniature U.S. flag in their room along with the branch service flag,” said Lutz. “When the patient or resident is deceased – the family gets to take that home as a memory of their loved one.”

With a heavy heart, McKay took some time today to reflect on what the flag means to him as a veteran.

He says he dedicated a moment after the raising to remember the 13 U.S service members killed in Afghanistan in August.

“It speaks to all those who gave their all, it’s the final portage. They’ve taken the final portage on behalf of our country,” said McKay. “Plus all the brothers I served with that deployed and didn’t come home.”

With care and honor – the new flag now waves at Omega House.

