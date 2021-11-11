Advertisement

NVAS school board votes to hire new substitute staff and raise daily rates

The district posted applications for full-time sub positions last month
District sign outside the central office
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norway-Vulcan Area School Board approved hiring recommendations for several staff members during the monthly meeting tonight.

After having to close last month due to a shortage of staff availability, the board posted a job application looking for full-time substitutes.

Tonight the board voted to hire two full-time substitute teachers, John Sacchetti and Dwayne McDowell. Superintendent Louis Steigerwald says that Sacchetti and McDowell have been subbing at the school already, and were well known by staff and students. The position is full-time, and the daily rate will be $130. Sacchetti and McDowell will be able to sub for any grade, K-12.

In conjunction, the board voted 6-0 to raise the daily rates of part-time substitute teachers from $100 to $110. One board member says they hope to draw more substitutes to the district to fill part-time roles.

The board also voted to hire Brenda Maynard to the custodial staff, as well as two cheerleading coaches, Chelsea Thoreson and Hailey Erickson.

