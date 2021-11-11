NVAS board votes to end mask mandate effective November 29

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norway-Vulcan Area School board voted to end its mask mandate effective November 29.

The vote passed 6-0, and mask mandates will be removed in the district after Thanksgiving break. Board members said the mandate was originally created to protect children that could not receive the vaccine.

The Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11-years-old became available in Dickinson County last week.

Two votes for the mask mandate to end on December 13 and December 17 were struck down, but the board compromised to reach a unanimous vote. One board member was not in attendance tonight.

The board also voted unanimously to change its quarantine policy. If a student is in close contact with a positive test, they can receive daily COVID tests administered at the school to remain in the classroom.

If the student is vaccinated, they will be tested on 2 consecutive school days. If the student is un-vaccinated, they will be tested on 7 consecutive school days. If a parent declines to have their child tested, they can remain quarantined at home. The school board says they hope this policy change will keep more children in the classroom in the future.

The board said they hold the right to have an emergency session if COVID numbers spike.

During the public comment section, one parent was concerned about the next steps, asking if the school board had any intent on issuing a vaccine mandate. Several board members addressed the concern.

“[A vaccine mandate] has never been considered in a board conversation at all,” said Corey Heigl, Norway-Vulcan Area School Board President.

Several other board members addressed the concern, saying it was not considered, and would not gain support.

After voting was completed, several audience members cheered for the board. The school board then went into a closed session. According to the agenda, the board entered a “closed session for the purpose of evaluation at the request of the Superintendent.”

One board member recognized the failure of the sinking fund proposal in last week’s election, and he said they will have to address facility concerns in the future.

The next scheduled board meeting is on December 8.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.