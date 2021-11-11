No one injured after house fire in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Everyone is safe and no one is injured after a house fire in Iron Mountain.

According to the Iron Mountain Fire Department, firefighters were called to West Fleshiem Street around 12:30 a.m. central time this morning.

Officials say everyone made it out safely, and no one was injured.

The house is completely destroyed.

An investigation is underway as to what caused the fire

TV6′s Iron Mountain Kingsford bureau reporter Clint McLeod will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.