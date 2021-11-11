Marquette Township Planning Department to host community input session

MARQUETTE Twp, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Planning Department (MTPD) will host a public input session next week concerning a proposed park development.

On Tuesday, November 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., residents of the township are invited by the MTPD to comment on recreational opportunities in general, and one proposed development specifically.

The MTPD said in a Thursday press release that it has been in discussion with local landowners Jim and Tonya Ross to acquire approximately 16 acres adjacent to Trowbridge Park. The plan--to develop a new recreational park.

If successful, MTPD staff said the property would be acquired through a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund Acquisition Grant at no cost to Marquette residents. A cash donation of approximately 30% of the value of the land would be provided by the sellers. This donation would cover the required local match to the grant amount necessary for purchasing the property.

To honor the Ross Family and their donation, the MTPC has proposed naming the park after Tonya’s late father, Ed Scott, and calling it “The Ed Scott Memorial Recreation Area.”

Over time, MTPD staff said they envision including pickleball courts, an outdoor dog park, an open-air music amphitheater, a sledding hill, a disc golf course, a pump track, a soccer field, hiking/biking trails, and perhaps a lighted cross-country ski loop around the perimeter, as well as parking and restroom facilities.

The MTPD said the proposed park amenities are consistent with recent recreation trends, their ‘Master Plan,’ and recent community survey results.

However, In order to be eligible for Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund Acquisition and/or Development Grant opportunities, they must hold a public input session in which they may gain ideas to update their current plan.

The session will take place at the Marquette Township Community Room.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.