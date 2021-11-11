Marquette DDA approves motion to move forward with funding plan for Ore Dock Brewing Company project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are new developments on a project for the Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette.

On Thursday morning, the Downtown Development Authority held a meeting with Andrea Pernsteiner, a co-owner of Ore Dock. She requested funding from the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to help repurpose a vacant Front Street building.

The DDA approved a motion to continue the funding process.

The project would include turning part of the building into a patio, as well as a walking path to connect Front and Third Streets.

“Where we’re located, there’s definitely the opportunity to create more vibrant spaces in some underutilized space,” said Pernsteiner. “That’s really what we’re trying to do, specifically in the green space as it ties in Main Street and Spring Street, and there’s a lot of professional buildings in the area.”

Ore Dock plans to meet with Brownfield next week. If agreed to, the funding plan then goes to the Marquette City Commission for final approval.

