Lakeshore Depot launches crowdfunding campaign to reach goal of becoming local ‘food hub’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In September, Lakeshore Depot gave TV6 an update on development plans to best serve the community as a local food source. Now, in reaching those goals, the depot has started a new crowdfunding campaign.

In a Thursday press release, Lakeshore Depot in Marquette announced that it will “complete its vision of becoming a local hub where community and agriculture meet with the help of a new crowdfunding campaign, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and local L3C.”

The campaign is being offered through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity.

Lakeshore Depot said that if the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $50,000 by December 21, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

“We are very excited to enter this new phase of Lakeshore Depot’s mission. Thanks to this partnership with the MEDC, we will be able to better support our community and strengthen Marquette’s local food system,” said Mike Hainstock, owner of Lakeshore Depot.

According to Lakeshore Depot, it is the Upper Peninsula’s only year-round indoor daily farmer’s market. Located on the coast of Lake Superior across from McCarty’s Cove on Lakeshore Blvd., the depot sells regional and local produce, meat, eggs, dairy, craft beverages, dry goods, and pantry staples.

The money raised in this campaign would be used to expand into a new space and create a deli and café, an indoor seating area, bathrooms, Wi-Fi, and a community garden. Lakeshore Depot said this new community gathering space will support its mission of driving local sustainability efforts, improving food security, investing in local farmers, and providing a platform to educate the community on sustainable food systems.

“Food hubs like Lakeshore Depot bring new vitality and provide spaces for community to gather, support local producers and food entrepreneurs, and purchase locally-made goods,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman. “We are pleased to support and provide resources for this project through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”

The Public Spaces Community Places program is a collaborative effort of the MEDC, the Michigan Municipal League, and Patronicity, in which local residents can use crowdfunding to be part of the development of strategic projects in their communities and be backed with a matching grant from MEDC. Communities, nonprofits and other business entities can learn how to apply at https://patronicity.com/puremichigan. For project details and for those wishing to donate, visit patronicity.com/lakeshore.

