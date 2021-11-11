Advertisement

Lakeshore Depot launches crowdfunding campaign to reach goal of becoming local ‘food hub’

Lakeshore Depot seeking crowd funding to implement updates
Lakeshore Depot seeking crowd funding to implement updates(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In September, Lakeshore Depot gave TV6 an update on development plans to best serve the community as a local food source. Now, in reaching those goals, the depot has started a new crowdfunding campaign.

In a Thursday press release, Lakeshore Depot in Marquette announced that it will “complete its vision of becoming a local hub where community and agriculture meet with the help of a new crowdfunding campaign, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and local L3C.”

The campaign is being offered through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity.

Lakeshore Depot said that if the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $50,000 by December 21, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

“We are very excited to enter this new phase of Lakeshore Depot’s mission. Thanks to this partnership with the MEDC, we will be able to better support our community and strengthen Marquette’s local food system,” said Mike Hainstock, owner of Lakeshore Depot.

According to Lakeshore Depot, it is the Upper Peninsula’s only year-round indoor daily farmer’s market. Located on the coast of Lake Superior across from McCarty’s Cove on Lakeshore Blvd., the depot sells regional and local produce, meat, eggs, dairy, craft beverages, dry goods, and pantry staples.

The money raised in this campaign would be used to expand into a new space and create a deli and café, an indoor seating area, bathrooms, Wi-Fi, and a community garden. Lakeshore Depot said this new community gathering space will support its mission of driving local sustainability efforts, improving food security, investing in local farmers, and providing a platform to educate the community on sustainable food systems.

“Food hubs like Lakeshore Depot bring new vitality and provide spaces for community to gather, support local producers and food entrepreneurs, and purchase locally-made goods,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman. “We are pleased to support and provide resources for this project through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”

The Public Spaces Community Places program is a collaborative effort of the MEDC, the Michigan Municipal League, and Patronicity, in which local residents can use crowdfunding to be part of the development of strategic projects in their communities and be backed with a matching grant from MEDC. Communities, nonprofits and other business entities can learn how to apply at https://patronicity.com/puremichigan. For project details and for those wishing to donate, visit patronicity.com/lakeshore.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Michigan Department of Natural Resources makes deer hunt regulation changes
Police lights
Some Marquette County officers quitting over frustration from high felony cases; solutions being looked at
A mock up of one of the units in the proposed project
Marquette Planning Commission approves plans for condos in North Marquette
The house is completely destroyed.
UPDATE: No one injured after house fire in Iron Mountain
Michigan Secretary of State's Office
Whitmer signs bill allowing for 2-year vehicle registrations

Latest News

An UPPCO truck is seen in the Eagle Harbor area, Nov. 11, 2021.
UPPCO reports power outages in Keweenaw County
Marquette Township Planning Department to host a community input session
Marquette Township Planning Department to host community input session
Dickinson County auto repair shop is giving free oil changes to veterans Thursday
Dickinson County auto repair shop is giving free oil changes to veterans Thursday
Dewdrop Family Restaurant collecting money for Delta County DAV
Dewdrop Family Restaurant collecting money for Delta County DAV