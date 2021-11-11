Advertisement

Kiwanis Tree of Honor lights on sale

Kiwanis Tree in Gladstone
Kiwanis Tree in Gladstone(Grace Blair, WLUC TV6)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gladstone and Rapid River Kiwanis Club set up Wednesday for a popular Christmas tradition. It’s the annual Christmas Tree of Honor and Remembrance.

The tree is located in front of The Beach House in Gladstone. Community members can purchase a light to honor or remember a loved one. Lights are $5 a piece or three for $10. All money collected will go toward the Kiwanis’ community service projects throughout the year.

“We pack about 100 bags for kids that don’t have ready access to food over the weekends, so we do that project as well. Pretty much anything that deals with you in the community, we’re trying to help support and keep going,” said Alan Stotz, President of the Gladstone and Rapid River Kiwanis.

Certificates for a light can be purchased at city hall and various churches. The tree will be lit from December 5 through January 3.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Michigan Department of Natural Resources makes deer hunt regulation changes
Meth in Marquette.
Marquette County now leads the state in felony meth cases; police left frustrated
A mock up of one of the units in the proposed project
Marquette Planning Commission approves plans for condos in North Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A Chocolay Township Fire Department truck.
UPDATE: GoFundMe started for family impacted by Chocolay Township fire Tuesday

Latest News

New parent company acquires Escanaba-based brewery
Blaine Wilhelm, father of Candace McAvaney.
Voices of the Edmund Fitzgerald: Northlanders recall night of the shipwreck
With how rapid the 1975 storm intensified, it was challenging for meteorologists to analyze and...
Weather forecasting drastically improves since Fitzgerald sinking
Bill Irving, Veteran and Artist in Marquette
Marquette veteran using art as therapy at Wintergreen Hill Gallery