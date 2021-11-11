Kiwanis Tree of Honor lights on sale

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gladstone and Rapid River Kiwanis Club set up Wednesday for a popular Christmas tradition. It’s the annual Christmas Tree of Honor and Remembrance.

The tree is located in front of The Beach House in Gladstone. Community members can purchase a light to honor or remember a loved one. Lights are $5 a piece or three for $10. All money collected will go toward the Kiwanis’ community service projects throughout the year.

“We pack about 100 bags for kids that don’t have ready access to food over the weekends, so we do that project as well. Pretty much anything that deals with you in the community, we’re trying to help support and keep going,” said Alan Stotz, President of the Gladstone and Rapid River Kiwanis.

Certificates for a light can be purchased at city hall and various churches. The tree will be lit from December 5 through January 3.

