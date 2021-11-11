Frontal system brings gales, rain to the U.P. on Veterans Day

A strong Northern Plains frontal system brings widespread rain to the U.P. Thursday, Veterans Day, along with powerful winds from the south through southeast. Gusts can exceed over 40 mph at times. NWS has issued flood advisories covering the Lake Michigan shores and the eastern Keweenaw Peninsula as the powerful winds drive building waves onshore. NWS also has issued a wind advisory for Keweenaw and Northern Houghton counties, as wind gusts over 55 mph could blow around unsecured objects, blow down tree limbs and potential cause power outages. Rainfall amounts can exceed 1/2″ for some areas.

View the latest NWS Alerts here.

As the Veterans Day system lifts northeast of Upper Michigan Friday morning, another system enters the U.P. midday and this time transports cold, moist air to produce mixed rain and snow over the region. The migration of cold air continues in the U.P. during the weekend to help lead to lake effect snow shower production over the northern wind belts. From Saturday through Monday, accumulating snowfall of 2″ or more is possible especially in the northwest wind belts.

Thursday, Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain; southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow; cooler with southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 40

Saturday to Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow over the north wind belts; breezy winds from the north and cold

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and warmer

>Highs: 40

