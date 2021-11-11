Advertisement

Frontal system brings gales, rain to the U.P. on Veterans Day

Southeast wind gusts can exceed 40 mph at times Thursday, with light to moderate rain chances.
November gales and autumn rain as a powerful system approaches the U.P. Veterans Day.
November gales and autumn rain as a powerful system approaches the U.P. Veterans Day.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A strong Northern Plains frontal system brings widespread rain to the U.P. Thursday, Veterans Day, along with powerful winds from the south through southeast. Gusts can exceed over 40 mph at times. NWS has issued flood advisories covering the Lake Michigan shores and the eastern Keweenaw Peninsula as the powerful winds drive building waves onshore. NWS also has issued a wind advisory for Keweenaw and Northern Houghton counties, as wind gusts over 55 mph could blow around unsecured objects, blow down tree limbs and potential cause power outages. Rainfall amounts can exceed 1/2″ for some areas.

View the latest NWS Alerts here.

As the Veterans Day system lifts northeast of Upper Michigan Friday morning, another system enters the U.P. midday and this time transports cold, moist air to produce mixed rain and snow over the region. The migration of cold air continues in the U.P. during the weekend to help lead to lake effect snow shower production over the northern wind belts. From Saturday through Monday, accumulating snowfall of 2″ or more is possible especially in the northwest wind belts.

Thursday, Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain; southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow; cooler with southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 40

Saturday to Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow over the north wind belts; breezy winds from the north and cold

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and warmer

>Highs: 40

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Michigan Department of Natural Resources makes deer hunt regulation changes
Meth in Marquette.
Marquette County now leads the state in felony meth cases; police left frustrated
A mock up of one of the units in the proposed project
Marquette Planning Commission approves plans for condos in North Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A Chocolay Township Fire Department truck.
UPDATE: GoFundMe started for family impacted by Chocolay Township fire Tuesday

Latest News

windy
Storm brings rain & strong winds by tomorrow
Filtered sunshine and above seasonal daytime temps Wednesday before a system arrives west later...
Pleasant fall weather Wednesday before rain, snow storm in this week
sys
Few more nice days before storm system
Tuesday highs in the U.P. to range 10°F above the seasonal average under mostly sunny skies and...
Warm temps continue in the middle of fall Tuesday