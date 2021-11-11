Food for fines event at NMU Police Department

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The NMU police department is helping students alleviate their fines in exchange for food donations.

During the food for fines event this week students are encouraged to donate non-perishable items. the event goes until the end of the week and again on November 30, which is the Day of Giving, at the NMU parking services building from 8 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon.

One bag of perishables would account for $10 off of your fine or $25 off for two bags.

You do not need a citation to donate and everyone who donates are entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card towards the NMU bookstore.

“It’s an opportunity for students to alleviate parking fines and also give back to the community, all donations go to the NMU food pantry and this is in conjunction with our dean of students office” says Sgt. Jesse Wernholm from the NMU Police Department

And speaking of donations, you can also donate to our TV6 Canathon which is underway until December 3.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.