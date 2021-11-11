Finlandia auctioning hockey sweaters

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s hockey team will be having Military Appreciation Weekend, Friday-Saturday, Nov. 12-13 against #13 Aurora.

The Lions will be honoring active and retired members of the United States Armed Forces. All military personnel will be admitted free.

Finlandia will be wearing special edition military jerseys for the game. There are extra jerseys (not worn in the game) and a silent auction will be held for a chance to win these jerseys. Fans can bid on the jerseys inside the Houghton County Arena until the end of the second period.

Winners will be announced at the end of the game and the players will present the winners with a jersey. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the local National Guard in Calumet.

