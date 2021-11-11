“The Arsonists” play opens tomorrow at MTU

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The MTU Rozsa Center is excited for its first play in 18 months.

“The Arsonists” opens tomorrow at 7:30 in the McArdle Theatre at MTU.

It’s about a man who doesn’t want to become one of the arsonists burning houses around town.

The comedic play is performed by MTU students and one professional actor.

MTU students can get in for free, but the public will have to purchase tickets. Which, are $15 for adults and $5 for youth.

“We open tomorrow, so November 11, 12 and 13. So that’s Thursday, Friday, Saturday,” said MTU Visiting Professor and “The Arsonists” Play Director Kristy Dodson.

“Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. and then we have next week as well, Wednesday, Thursday Friday,” she adds.

