96-year-old World War II veteran reflects on his service

FELCH, Mich. (WLUC) - At the age of 17, Herbert Lantz left high school and enlisted in the navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He and his best friend walked from Felch to Escanaba to enlist. Lantz served aboard the U.S.S. Pensacola, sailing across the pacific.

“I had brothers that were in the navy. I wanted to go in the navy also,” said Herbert Lantz, World War II Navy Veteran.

Lantz participated in seven naval battles, including Midway. He served as a Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Sailor. Lantz vividly recalls the threat of kamikaze bombers.

“We got them all before they got to the ship, but parts of the airplanes were actually on the ship. That’s how close they got to us,” Lantz said.

Lantz remembers the battle of Iwo Jima, where 17 men were killed, and 120 were wounded on the Pensacola.

“The worst part was burying them at sea. That was terrible. You never forget that stuff,” Lantz said.

The Pensacola was heavily involved in the shelling of Japanese islands such as Okinawa and Iwo Jima. Lantz was at sea during the battle of Iwo Jima, but distinctly remembers witnessing the iconic raising of the flag.

“It was quite a ways away, but it was very small to see by the eye, but it was something really to see, to remember,” Lantz said.

Lantz was still on the Pensacola in 1945 when the Japanese surrendered, ending the war.

“Oh we all roared, every one of us aboard the ship. ‘Yay’!” Lantz exclaimed.

After the war, Lantz found his way back to the U.P. With the help of his family, he earned his high school diploma with the class of 2016 from North Dickinson. He is currently 96-years-old and resides in Felch.

